THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Alberta Premier Alison Redford is questioning the credibility of federal hearings that have attracted more than 4,000 people requesting comment on Enbridge Inc's proposed Northern Gateway pipeline, which has sparked a debate about balancing the economy against the environment and aboriginal rights.

-- Ontario's lottery corporation is pushing for a casino in Canada's largest city, a move that would make downtown Toronto home to the country's most lucrative gaming licence.

Reports in business section:

-- TransCanada Corp expects to identify a new route through Nebraska for its contentious Keystone XL pipeline in the coming weeks, as it faces a looming Feb. 21 deadline that Congress has given President Barack Obama to decide on the project.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The federal Justice Minister said Thursday he will clarify the law so that gay couples who travel to Canada to get married can return for a divorce.

But the federal government, Rob Nicholson said, has no plans to reopen the debate on same-sex unions and the definition of marriage.

Reports in Financial Post section:

-- The exit of Richard Gusella as chief executive of Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd on Thursday, just a week after the departure of three other senior executives, puts the oil sands developer firmly in play for a takeover, analysts say.

The Calgary-based company said Thursday that Gusella "relinquished" his positions as chairman, CEO, president and interim chief operating officer as well as his role as a director with his departure, effective immediately.