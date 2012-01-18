Jan 18 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Provinces that are among the losers in the Harper health
funding plan are turning their sights on Alberta and the
multibillion-dollar windfall the Conservative bastion is set to
gain in the next decade.
Reports in business section:
-- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty says he stands ready to
intervene in the housing market again, just as a mortgage price
war breaks out among Canada's major banks.
-- WestJet Airlines Ltd is seeking to expand
operations under a two-tier structure, gambling on maintaining
labour harmony by giving its non-union pilots veto power over
the carrier's bold plans to launch a regional service that will
pay reduced wages.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Vancouver police have recommended 63 more charges against
an additional 20 suspected Stanley Cup rioters, the department
announced Tuesday.
Reports in Financial Post section:
-- Shares of the Toronto-based miner Kinross Gold Corp
plunged 21 percent on Tuesday after it warned that its
three key development projects will likely be delayed and that
it will take a "material" goodwill charge on the Tasiast mine in
Mauritania, its biggest source of production growth.