Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Provinces that are among the losers in the Harper health funding plan are turning their sights on Alberta and the multibillion-dollar windfall the Conservative bastion is set to gain in the next decade.

Reports in business section:

-- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty says he stands ready to intervene in the housing market again, just as a mortgage price war breaks out among Canada's major banks.

-- WestJet Airlines Ltd is seeking to expand operations under a two-tier structure, gambling on maintaining labour harmony by giving its non-union pilots veto power over the carrier's bold plans to launch a regional service that will pay reduced wages.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Vancouver police have recommended 63 more charges against an additional 20 suspected Stanley Cup rioters, the department announced Tuesday.

Reports in Financial Post section:

-- Shares of the Toronto-based miner Kinross Gold Corp plunged 21 percent on Tuesday after it warned that its three key development projects will likely be delayed and that it will take a "material" goodwill charge on the Tasiast mine in Mauritania, its biggest source of production growth.