-- Ontario's Health Ministry is investigating at least four deaths involving ORNGE, the province's embattled air-ambulance service.

-- Ontario's top court has created a new way for individuals to sue people who invade their private information, a new step in the legal system's attempts to come to terms with the digital age of online record-keeping and communications.

-- The Ontario Securities Commission has collected less than 1 per cent of the millions in fines it levels against fraudsters and other securities-law violators after contested hearings.

-- The Obama administration on Wednesday denied a presidential permit for construction of the $7-billion Keystone XL pipeline, ruling that a proper environmental review could not be conducted before a 60-day deadline set by the U.S. Congress to rule on the controversial oilsands project.

-- The pension plan covering Canada's federal politicians, which is often criticized for its lavish retirement benefits, is dangerously underfunded, according to a new report.

With essentially no assets set aside to fund future benefits, the pension fund for Members of Parliament and senators suffers from a deficit of more than $1-billion, according to a report by the C.D. Howe Institute released Wednesday.