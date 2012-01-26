Jan 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The Ontario government has cleaned house at the province's air ambulance service, dismissing the entire board of directors amid a growing scandal over accountability and oversight that also extends to patient care.

-- Long-time Edmonton MP Peter Goldring will plead not guilty to a charge of refusing to provide a breath sample, one laid in the early morning hours after a party at which he claims he drank one beer.

Reports in the business section:

-- Employment quality in Canada deteriorated last year as more people moved into self-employment and the composition of the labour market tilted towards lower-paying positions, a new report says.

-- Potash companies are scrambling to prevent another sharp drop in the price of the crop ingredient by slashing production amid concerns about a slowdown in shipments to key countries such as China and India.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Canada is working with key allies behind closed doors to have Syria expelled from a UN committee charged with investigating human-rights abuses.

Reports in the Financial Post section:

-- Canadian house prices dropped in November for the first time in nearly a year, according to the monthly Teranet-National Bank house price index released Wednesday.

-- Warren Buffett's Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC is among U.S. and Canadian railroads that stand to benefit from the Obama administration's decision to reject TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL oil pipeline permit.