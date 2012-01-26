Jan 26 The following are the top stories
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The Ontario government has cleaned house at the
province's air ambulance service, dismissing the entire board of
directors amid a growing scandal over accountability and
oversight that also extends to patient care.
-- Long-time Edmonton MP Peter Goldring will plead not
guilty to a charge of refusing to provide a breath sample, one
laid in the early morning hours after a party at which he claims
he drank one beer.
Reports in the business section:
-- Employment quality in Canada deteriorated last year as
more people moved into self-employment and the composition of
the labour market tilted towards lower-paying positions, a new
report says.
-- Potash companies are scrambling to prevent another sharp
drop in the price of the crop ingredient by slashing production
amid concerns about a slowdown in shipments to key countries
such as China and India.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Canada is working with key allies behind closed doors to
have Syria expelled from a UN committee charged with
investigating human-rights abuses.
Reports in the Financial Post section:
-- Canadian house prices dropped in November for the first
time in nearly a year, according to the monthly Teranet-National
Bank house price index released Wednesday.
-- Warren Buffett's Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC is
among U.S. and Canadian railroads that stand to benefit from the
Obama administration's decision to reject TransCanada Corp's
Keystone XL oil pipeline permit.