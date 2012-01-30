Jan 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The Parti Québécois (PQ) adopted a motion calling for citizen-led referendums - including on the issue of political independence.

The party said if elected, the PQ would call on legislators and the province's chief electoral officer to consult voters to define the terms and conditions by which citizens could initiate referendums.

Reports in the business section:

-- A Bank of Nova Scotia report said the soaring value of the Canadian dollar against its U.S. counterpart has significantly eroded the relative cost-competitiveness of the Canadian manufacturing industry.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Support for The New Democratic Party among federal voters in Quebec is in a steep decline, an online poll conducted by Leger Marketing for The Gazette and Le Devoir showed.

Support for the party has dropped 15 points since the late Jack Layton led the party to a stunning secondplace showing and status as the official opposition in the federal general election last May.

-- Citizenship and Immigration Minister Jason Kenney said changes are under way to make Canada's immigration system more flexible in an effort to combat labour shortages.

Reports in the Financial Post section:

-- Research In Motion Ltd.'s Thorsten Heins, only days into his job as chief executive officer, pledged to regain lost ground in the U.S. smartphone market and said he held talks with rivals eager to license its software.