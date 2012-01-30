Jan 30 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The Parti Québécois (PQ) adopted a motion calling for
citizen-led referendums - including on the issue of political
independence.
The party said if elected, the PQ would call on legislators
and the province's chief electoral officer to consult voters to
define the terms and conditions by which citizens could initiate
referendums.
Reports in the business section:
-- A Bank of Nova Scotia report said the soaring value of
the Canadian dollar against its U.S. counterpart has
significantly eroded the relative cost-competitiveness of the
Canadian manufacturing industry.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Support for The New Democratic Party among federal voters
in Quebec is in a steep decline, an online poll conducted by
Leger Marketing for The Gazette and Le Devoir showed.
Support for the party has dropped 15 points since the late
Jack Layton led the party to a stunning secondplace showing and
status as the official opposition in the federal general
election last May.
-- Citizenship and Immigration Minister Jason Kenney said
changes are under way to make Canada's immigration system more
flexible in an effort to combat labour shortages.
Reports in the Financial Post section:
-- Research In Motion Ltd.'s Thorsten Heins, only
days into his job as chief executive officer, pledged to regain
lost ground in the U.S. smartphone market and said he held talks
with rivals eager to license its software.