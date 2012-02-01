Feb 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- As Ottawa shapes up what could be a a landmark budget for its cuts, news of a sudden contraction in the Canadian economy has economists suggesting that deep cuts now risk doing more harm than good.

Statistics Canada reported Tuesday that the economy contracted 0.1 per cent in November, following zero growth in October.

-- The debate over the future of the controversial $8.4-billion Eglinton Crosstown light rail line has reached a boiling point with the head of the Toronto Transit Commission storming out of a commission meeting, councillors accusing colleagues of suppressing information and the province demanding the city stop dithering on the country's most costly transit file.

Reports in the business section:

-- A blip in oil production led Canada's economy to slide 0.1 percent in November, highlighting the fragile state of the rebound.

The slide surprised analysts who had called for a gain of 0.2 per cent. It was squeezed mainly by the oil patch, where production fell as a result of maintenance shutdowns.

--Less than two years after spending $225-million to buy its telephone-directory-maker rival Canpages Inc, Yellow Media Inc has told employees that it will close the division as it battles shrinking advertising revenues.

NATIONAL POST:

--The federal Conservative government says it is still deciding whether to scale back lucrative MP pensions, as it searches for billions of dollars in cuts to federal programs and considers overhauling Old Age Security.

-- Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi's bid to smooth out the "dysfunction" of Calgary city council with a closed-door psychology session has been met with charges of silliness from critics.

Reports in the Financial Post section:

-- An eight-page review released by RIM's independent directors late Monday sheds some light into the inner workings of the RIM board and more importantly, reveals why despite outward appearances, there is still no substantive overhaul at the BlackBerry smartphone maker.