Feb 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- A key Conservative spokesman on law and order said murderers should be provided with suicide material in jail and urged more restrictive immigration policies in the wake of the Shafia honour killings, sparking outrage among suicide-prevention experts and the Opposition.

-- In a clear sign that relations between Beijing and Ottawa are as warm as ever despite the chill of Prime Minister Stephen Harper's first three years in office, a pair of giant pandas - the offering that has long been a sign of goodwill in China's international dealings - are destined for the Toronto Zoo.

Reports in the business section:

-- Outgoing Suncor Energy Inc chief executive officer Rick George said his company's undeveloped Fort Hills oil sands mine will have "significantly" lower costs than rival Imperial Oil's Kearl mine, which is on the verge of producing bitumen.

Imperial countered, saying it has a "superior" project.

-- Canadian retail mall king Isaac Benitah agreed to Target Corp's settlement to phase out his own Target stores and avoid a messy court battle.

For about a decade, Benitah tangled with the U.S. discounter over who owned the rights to the coveted Target name north of the border, after he snapped up the name 11 years ago from a bankrupt domestic merchant.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Defence department figures released Wednesday put the final, official tally on the number of Canadian soldiers wounded during the 10-year Afghanistan combat mission at more than 2,000.

-- Conservative Dick Harris is looking to snuff out Canada's 63-year practice of allowing ex-criminals to collect double the Employment Insurance of law-abiding Canadians.

He introduced private member's bill C-316 to strike down the special consideration for convicts which was implemented in 1959 by the Progressive Conservative government of John Diefenbaker.

Reports in the Financial Post section:

-- The Bank of Nova Scotia plans to raise common equity through the filing of a prospectus, with a total haul that could surpass $1.65 billion.

BNS said the net proceeds from the issue will be "used to fund recently closed and previously announced acquisitions."