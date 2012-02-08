Feb 8 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- The Alberta government is looking to clear a path for the
oil sands through British Columbia by upping the economic
benefits for its western neighbour - including the option of
paying to modernize and expand West Coast ports.
Reports in the business section:
-- The Ontario Securities Commission, Ontario's stock market
watchdog, has unveiled a sweeping insider trading case involving
Goldcorp Inc Chairman Ian Telferone and an employee at
brokerage firm GMP Securities LP.
-- British natural gas giant BG Group PLC has joined
the rush of companies swarming Canada's West Coast in hopes of
exporting energy to Asia.
NATIONAL POST:
-- At least six Quebec MPs - two of them members of
opposition party NDP - are returning their Queen Elizabeth II
Jubilee medals to protest the use of public funds to celebrate
the monarchy. Ottawa had said in December it had set aside C$7.5
million to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's
ascent to the throne.
Reports in the Financial Post section:
-- Canadian crude oil is being sold at a steep discount over
concerns that pipelines and refineries are unable to keep up
with rising production. While production in the oil patch is on
the increase - output rose by 7 percent in 2011 over the prior
year - and global demand for the product remains strong, limited
distribution capacity has investors soured on Canadian crude.