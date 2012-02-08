Feb 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The Alberta government is looking to clear a path for the oil sands through British Columbia by upping the economic benefits for its western neighbour - including the option of paying to modernize and expand West Coast ports.

Reports in the business section:

-- The Ontario Securities Commission, Ontario's stock market watchdog, has unveiled a sweeping insider trading case involving Goldcorp Inc Chairman Ian Telferone and an employee at brokerage firm GMP Securities LP.

-- British natural gas giant BG Group PLC has joined the rush of companies swarming Canada's West Coast in hopes of exporting energy to Asia.

NATIONAL POST:

-- At least six Quebec MPs - two of them members of opposition party NDP - are returning their Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee medals to protest the use of public funds to celebrate the monarchy. Ottawa had said in December it had set aside C$7.5 million to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's ascent to the throne.

Reports in the Financial Post section:

-- Canadian crude oil is being sold at a steep discount over concerns that pipelines and refineries are unable to keep up with rising production. While production in the oil patch is on the increase - output rose by 7 percent in 2011 over the prior year - and global demand for the product remains strong, limited distribution capacity has investors soured on Canadian crude.