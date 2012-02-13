Feb 13 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- Athens erupted in flames, tear gas and pitched street
battles between police and protesters as the Greek government
pleaded for -- and later won -- a crucial parliamentary vote
that will prevent the ailing country from defaulting next month
on its crushing debt.
- The English soul traditionalist Adele prevailed in every
way possible at the 54th Grammy Awards, winning in all six
categories for which she was nominated and returning victorious
to the stage, where her stirring rendition of Rolling in the
Deep was her first performance since throat surgery.
Reports in the business section:
- Social media and "free" flights will be scrutinized as the
Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) kicks off consultations on
Monday to draft regulations by the end of 2012 to require
domestic airlines to market full fares to consumers.
The CTA is asking for submissions to determine what
constitutes advertising for the purposes of drafting rules,
notably whether Twitter and Facebook pages run by airlines
should be governed by new regulations. The agency would have the
power to enforce penalties of up to C$25,000 for each
infraction.
- Canada's statistics agency is refining the consumer price
index, a key economic yardstick for matching pensions and
salaries to the rising cost of living - and the result could
mean sizable savings for governments and corporations that hike
payments annually to keep pace with inflation.
NATIONAL POST:
- The first of 22 modular homes meant to provide relief to a
northern Ontario First Nations reserve grappling with a housing
crisis arrived in the remote community on Saturday.
- The number of Hungarians seeking asylum in Canada, the
vast majority of whom are believed to be Roma, nearly doubled
last year and it appears the government has yet to figure out
what to do about the problem. New figures obtained by Postmedia
News suggest 4,409 Hungarians applied for refugee status in 2011
compared with just 2,300 a year earlier.
Reports in the Financial Post section:
- Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said he is assuring
Chinese officials that the nation is welcome to expand
investments in Canada's oil industry.
Canada does not have sufficient capital to fully develop its
oil reserves, Oliver said in an interview, adding the key factor
in government approval will be whether investments are being
made for "commercial" purposes.
- Canadian police are struggling to combat business crime in
the cloud computing world, an elusive and little-controlled
realm that criminals can exploit to steal money and personal
identities, and in which foreign governments can collect trade
secrets.
These were the findings of a July 2011 internal "early
warning assessment" by the RCMP criminal intelligence branch. It
was obtained by the Financial Post under the Access to
Information Act, although small sections were withheld.