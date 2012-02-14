Feb 14 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Many of the more than 30,000 Canadians who trace their
lineage to Syria are calling on the government to act -- by
organizing private meetings with ministers, rallies online and
on the streets, and through fundraisers pooling hundreds of
thousands of dollars in donations. Now the challenge for Human
Concern International, a group channelling much of the aid, is
how to put it to use.
-- Already struggling on a barebones budget, the Bloc
Québécois is bracing for a financial hit over alleged spending
infractions that would hobble the separatist party's attempt to
mount a comeback in the 2015 election, party sources say.
Reports in the business section:
-- Microsoft is planning its first physical store
in Canada, playing catch-up to archrival Apple Inc.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Despite the protests of 400 Toronto paramedics, a "large
majority" of 6,000 outside city workers voted to accept an
11th-hour collective agreement struck last week. The agreement
promises wage increases of 4.5 percent over four years, an
amount well below the rate of inflation - although union members
will receive a 1.5 percent lump-sum payment in 2013.
Reports in the Financial Post section:
-- Quebec Premier Jean Charest said his government's efforts
to develop the resources of its northern territory have
generated C$6 billion worth of investment to date as companies
accelerate growth plans faster than the province predicted.
-- Toronto-based commodities broker Barret Capital
Management Inc has agreed to pay a total of C$225,000 in
penalties and costs as part of a settlement with regulators. The
settlement comes about a month after Investment Industry
Regulatory Organization of Canada staff accused the company and
its top executives of a series of wrongdoings, including taking
client money and issuing false account statements.