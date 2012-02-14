Feb 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Many of the more than 30,000 Canadians who trace their lineage to Syria are calling on the government to act -- by organizing private meetings with ministers, rallies online and on the streets, and through fundraisers pooling hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations. Now the challenge for Human Concern International, a group channelling much of the aid, is how to put it to use.

-- Already struggling on a barebones budget, the Bloc Québécois is bracing for a financial hit over alleged spending infractions that would hobble the separatist party's attempt to mount a comeback in the 2015 election, party sources say.

Reports in the business section:

-- Microsoft is planning its first physical store in Canada, playing catch-up to archrival Apple Inc.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Despite the protests of 400 Toronto paramedics, a "large majority" of 6,000 outside city workers voted to accept an 11th-hour collective agreement struck last week. The agreement promises wage increases of 4.5 percent over four years, an amount well below the rate of inflation - although union members will receive a 1.5 percent lump-sum payment in 2013.

Reports in the Financial Post section:

-- Quebec Premier Jean Charest said his government's efforts to develop the resources of its northern territory have generated C$6 billion worth of investment to date as companies accelerate growth plans faster than the province predicted.

-- Toronto-based commodities broker Barret Capital Management Inc has agreed to pay a total of C$225,000 in penalties and costs as part of a settlement with regulators. The settlement comes about a month after Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada staff accused the company and its top executives of a series of wrongdoings, including taking client money and issuing false account statements.