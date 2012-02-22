Feb 22 The following are the top stories
from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) commissioners voted five
to four on Tuesday to sack chief general manager Gary Webster
without cause after a three-hour emergency closed-door session
arranged by allies of the mayor. The decision was made over
objections of TTC chair Karen Stintz, and comes two weeks after
Webster outlined the virtues of light rail lines over subways
during a special council debate.
-- British Columbia is dropping out of a decade-long race
with its chief provincial rivals to attract corporate investment
with low tax rates, tabling a budget on Tuesday that proposes
the first corporate tax hikes since the B.C. Liberal Party came
to power in 2001.
Reports in the business section:
-- General Motors of Canada Ltd still faces a massive
shortfall in its unionized pension plan despite a $3.2 billion
contribution taxpayers made to the fund when the auto maker's
parent company went into bankruptcy protection in 2009.
-- Oil producers have thrown their support behind the
proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to the West Coast,
but the latest project aimed at providing much-needed shipping
capacity for the oil sands industry now faces regulatory hurdles
and growing resistance to pipelines.
NATIONAL POST:
-- Introducing a budget laced with tax increases, asset
sales and severe spending cuts, British Columbia Finance
Minister Kevin Falcon maintained on Tuesday that the province is
on course to deliver a budget surplus by 2013.
-- The families of women murdered by serial killer Robert
"Willie" Pickton say they are dismayed by a sudden procedural
shift announced on Tuesday at the Missing Women Commission of
Inquiry, and at least one scheduled witnesses is considering
quitting the process in protest.
Reports in the business section:
-- Telus Corp is planning to convert its non-voting
equity into voting stock, the telecommunications giant announced
on Tuesday. The measure, which will see each non-voting share
exchanged for a fresh voting share, is perhaps overdue, given
the last significant owner of non-voting stock was Verizon
Communications Inc, which divested its position in 2004.