LONDON Dec 2 British newspapers reported the
following business stories on Sunday:
Sunday Times
DELTA EYES VIRGIN ATLANTIC SWOOP
Delta Air Lines, America's largest airline, aims to take control
of Virgin Atlantic after making a secret approach to the British
carrier's Asian shareholder, Singapore Airlines.
RBS SLASHES CASINO BANK
The Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to shrink its
investment bank even further after refusing to cave into
pressure to sell its American business.
VION UK TO BE CHOPPED UP
Vion UK, which was formerly known as Grampian Country Food, is
to be broken up this week with the meat processing firm's pork
operations to be sold to management, securing 5,000 British
jobs.
CARGILL BUYS IRISH PROPERTY LOANS
Cargill, the world's largest grain trader, has bought a
portfolio of Irish property loans worth 380 million euros from
the Lloyds Banking Group.
SUITORS CIRCLE PORTUGAL HUB
The owner of Gatwick airport and one of the bidders for Stansted
are battling to take control of Portugal's airports.
300 MILLION POUNDS TAG ON SCHOOLS' BIBLE
The Times Educational Supplement is close to being put on the
block in a deal that could value the bible of British teachers
at 300 million pounds. Charterhouse, the private equity firm,
has appointed Goldman Sachs to find buyers, sources have
said.
MISSING CASH KILLS OFF CITY THINK TANK
A man has been arrested in connection with suspected fraud at
City think tank the International Centre for Financial
Regulation, which was shut on Wednesday after a "significant"
sum appeared to have been removed from its bank accounts.
OSBORNE ANGERS GREENS WITH NEW DASH FOR GAS
George Osborne is to unveil a new dash for gas this week, with
plans to build 20 power stations and incentives to develop
Britain's shale reserves.
Sunday Telegraph
CUADRILLA TO RESUME FRACKING AFTER OSBORNE BACKS UK SHALE GAS
Cuadrilla is poised to spearhead the creation of a new UK
industry in shale gas extraction, its chief executive has said,
as the company prepares to resume "fracking" in Lancashire.
CENTRICA CONSIDERS 500 MILLION POUND SHARE BUYBACK
British gas firm Centrica is weighing up a return of up
to 500 million pounds cash to its shareholders early next year.
MYNERS DEFENDS MEGAFON
Lord Myners has hit back at criticism over corporate governance
concerns surrounding Megafon, saying the London market should be
careful not to develop an "arrogant stance" towards overseas
listings.
WPP SET FOR BRITISH RETURN
WPP, the world's largest advertising agency, looks set
to return to British shores in January after four years
domiciled in Ireland.
Independent on Sunday
CENTRICA WRITES OFF 200 MILLION POUNDS ON NUCLEAR POWER PROJECT
Centrica, the British gas company, is expected to write off
200 million pounds when it pulls out of the country's nuclear
new build programme in the new year.