* The push to get Malaysians living overseas to vote in the next general election has got off to a hopeful start - in court, said Election Commission (EC) deputy chairman Wan Ahmad Wan Omar.

* The RHB Capital Bhd -OSK Holdings Bhd merger is targeted to be finalised by middle of next month, RHB Capital managing director Kellee Kam said.

* AirAsia Bhd co-founder and group chief executive officer Tony Fernandes has downplayed plans to set up a super-premium airline as "just an idea".

* Malayan Banking Bhd's (Maybank) first quarter net profit jumped 25 percent to 1.28 billion ringgit ($408.2 million), driven mainly by double-digit growth in revenue from almost all its business sectors, Maybank's chief executive officer Abdul Wahid Omar said.

* The Selangor State Development Corporation decision to give employees seven months' pay incentive this year has been roundly praised by its staff associations, its public relations division said.

* With Penny stock spurts resulting in nine queries in half a month, November is turning out to be a record month for so-called unusual marjet activity queries.

* Penny stocks Harvest Court Industries Bhd, SYF Resources Bhd and DPS Resources Bhd continued their ascend on Bursa Malaysia on Monday, leading some quarters to question if the stock exchange should have designated these counters in view of their sharp spike in price, a dealer said.

* DKLS Industries Bhd will invest 23.7 million ringgit ($7,558,000.478) to acquire a stake in a commercial property in Melbourne, Australia, after the company agreed to take a 55 percent stake in Australian unit trust firm, DKLS Aust Trust.

