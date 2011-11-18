Nov 18

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* A syndicate offering fictitious foreign exchange investments has cheated more than 100 people of 38 million ringgit ($12.0 million) over the past year, said Sabah Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Jauteh Dikun.

* Bandar Raya Developments Bhd is still deliberating the sale of its prime assets and denied that it had called off the deal, the company said.

* Although inflation peaked in June, prices are unlikely to go lower in the next few months, reinforcing Bank Negara's cautious stance on monetary policy as the external environment remains volatile and global growth slows.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Insisting it has nothing to hide, National Feedlot Corporation (NFC) came out on Thursday to counter allegations levelled at the nation's biggest cattle farming company, NFC executive chairman Mohamad Salleh Ismail said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* The Malaysian economy is likely to accelerate in the third quarter, driven by firm domestic activities, economists said.

* The Transport Ministry has struck back at Tony Fernandes for his critical remarks on passenger service charge increase by the government and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, Transport Minister Kong Cho Ha said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Gerakan president Koh Tsu Koon's sacrifice for the party will see him sit out the next general election.

* Berjaya Air Sdn Bhd, which is part of the Berjaya Group, plans to fly to Indonesia and serve more destinations in Thailand, Berjaya Corp Bhd executive director Azlan Meah Ahmad Meah said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Sime Darby Bhd's already expensive acquisition of Eastern & Oriental Bhd's (E&O) shares could look even more pricey after the surprise announcement on Thursday that the latter will be converting an estimated 220.11 million loan stocks into ordinary shares before year-end.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* The week global economy could cast dark shadows over the Malaysian palm oil industry, possibly incurring an export revenue loss of 5.68 billion ringgit ($1.8 billion) unless steps are taken to prevent this, said Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) deputy director Ahmad Fauzi Puasa.

* Primus (M) Sdn Bhd has lost its final attempt to set aside a court's dismissal of its petition opposing the sale of assets by EON Capital Bhd (EONCap) to Hong Leong Bank Bhd. ($1 = 3.157 Malaysian Ringgit)