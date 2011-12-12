Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Pengurusan Aset Air Bhd (PAAB), the water asset management company set up by the government, is likely to restructure only about two-thirds of the amount outstanding for the 6 billion ringgit ($1.90 billion) Selangor water bonds, sources said.

* Khazanah Nasional Bhd is selling its 42.7 percent stake in Proton Holdings Bhd to DRB-Hicom Bhd, Proton adviser Mahathir Mohamad said.

* Prime Minister Najib Razak on Sunday gave a strong endorsement of Iskandar Malaysia, describing it as a "towering achievement" for the country, since its inception five years ago.

* Embattled Penang Democratic Action Party (DAP) deputy chairman P.Ramasamy, who is at loggerheads with party national chairman Karpal Singh, is ready to relinquish all his posts and quit the party if the situation demanded it.

* Anuar Adam, who took control of Wijaya Baru Global Bhd last week, says he will not be seeking board representation in the company.

* Inspector-General of Police Ismail Omar has confirmed that there is no need for churches and other groups to obtain a police permit for their Christmas carolling rounds.

* Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has launched MobileLINK, its mobile customer service coach aimed at providing greater access and opportunity for the public to interact with the central bank, said BNM governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz.

* With the US economy battling weak growth prospects and uncertainty, depressed asset prices may seem like a golden opportunity for investors to get a foot in the door of the land of plenty. This year, two Malaysian corporate giants were among those who made investments in the United States.

* Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has indicated that continued shortage of gas supplied to the power sector may require the company to continue seeking a mechanism to mitigate cost incurred in burning more expensive alternative fuels, TNB vice president of planning Roslina Zainal said.

* Corporate and political corruption watchdog Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) is pushing for more initiatives by the government to fight corruption and improve the country's Corruption Perception Index to enhance investors' confidence in order to attract more foreign direct investments, TI-M president Paul Low Seng Kuan said.

