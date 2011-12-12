Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Pengurusan Aset Air Bhd (PAAB), the water asset management
company set up by the government, is likely to restructure only
about two-thirds of the amount outstanding for the 6 billion
ringgit ($1.90 billion) Selangor water bonds, sources said.
* Khazanah Nasional Bhd is selling its 42.7 percent stake in
Proton Holdings Bhd to DRB-Hicom Bhd, Proton
adviser Mahathir Mohamad said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Prime Minister Najib Razak on Sunday gave a strong
endorsement of Iskandar Malaysia, describing it as a "towering
achievement" for the country, since its inception five years
ago.
* Embattled Penang Democratic Action Party (DAP) deputy
chairman P.Ramasamy, who is at loggerheads with party national
chairman Karpal Singh, is ready to relinquish all his posts and
quit the party if the situation demanded it.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Anuar Adam, who took control of Wijaya Baru Global Bhd
last week, says he will not be seeking board
representation in the company.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Inspector-General of Police Ismail Omar has confirmed that
there is no need for churches and other groups to obtain a
police permit for their Christmas carolling rounds.
* Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has launched MobileLINK, its
mobile customer service coach aimed at providing greater access
and opportunity for the public to interact with the central
bank, said BNM governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* With the US economy battling weak growth prospects and
uncertainty, depressed asset prices may seem like a golden
opportunity for investors to get a foot in the door of the land
of plenty. This year, two Malaysian corporate giants were among
those who made investments in the United States.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has indicated that
continued shortage of gas supplied to the power sector may
require the company to continue seeking a mechanism to mitigate
cost incurred in burning more expensive alternative fuels, TNB
vice president of planning Roslina Zainal said.
* Corporate and political corruption watchdog Transparency
International Malaysia (TI-M) is pushing for more initiatives by
the government to fight corruption and improve the country's
Corruption Perception Index to enhance investors' confidence in
order to attract more foreign direct investments, TI-M president
Paul Low Seng Kuan said.
($1 = 3.1525 Malaysian ringgit)
