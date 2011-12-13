Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Despite the controversy surrounding the directive for Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) general manager Dzulkifli Abd Wahab to go on leave, the government is not wavering on its plan to list Felda Global Ventures (FGV) on the stock exchange next year, sources said.

* Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah of Kedah, who becomes the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Malaysian King) for the second time today (Tuesday), hopes Malaysia would continue to enjoy peace and prosperity, with people of various races living in harmony.

* SapuraCrest Kencana Petroleum Bhd, the planned merged entity between Malaysia's two largest oil and gas (O&G) players, is eyeing partnerships with other global O&G services providers, SapuraCrest executive vice-chairman and president Shahril Shamsuddin said.

* Celcom Axiata Bhd, the country's second largest mobile operator, aims to increase its revenue contribution from the data and solutions business to 50 percent from the current 30 percent, Celcom Axiata chief executive officer Shazalli Ramly said.

* DRB-Hicom Bhd probably stands a better chance than others to take over the driving seat of Proton Holdings Bhd if the diversified conglomerate is keen on the loss-making national carmaker.

* The outlook of Malaysian banks is expected to remain stable, even if a fresh economic slowdown was to emerge from the mounting global uncertainty, said Fitch Ratings.

* Local telecommunications provider Celcom Axiata Bhd, which is partnering an Australian digital television (TV) expert to bid for the much-awaited digital terrestrial television broadcasting (DTTB) project, is looking at potential investment of 500 million ringgit ($158.13 million) over three to five years.

