Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Exceptionally heavy rain engulfed a vital artery of the
capital in under an hour on Wednesday, causing a river to
overflow its banks and wrecking havoc on thousands of commuters.
* Johor Corp and CVC Capital Partners, a global
equity firm, are offering to privatise KFC Holdings
and QSR Brands at an estimated 5.24 billion ringgit
($1.65 billion) or 4 ringgit per KFC share and 6.80 ringgit per
QSR share.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* About 40,000 personnel from three government agencies will
be deployed to major towns to fight crime from Jan 1, Home
Ministry secretary-general Mahmood Adam said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Naza Group, Malaysia's largest privately held automotive
group, made a closed door presentation to Khazanah Nasional Bhd
yesterday to buy its stake in Proton Holdings Bhd,
said a person familiar with the matter.
THE SUN ()
* Islamist party Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) has slammed
the door on the ruling United Malays National Organisation
(UMNO) over the possibility of any form of political
collaboration between them, said PAS secretary general Mustafa
Ali.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Proton Holdings Bhd is looking to rekindle its
ties with international auto retailer and distributor Inchcape
plc to leverage its global network, Proton managing
director Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Oil and gas services provider SapuraCrest Petroleum Bhd
is aiming for up to 4 billion ringgit worth of
contracts annually for the next three to five years, to maintain
a "healthy" orderbook subsequent to its merger with Kencana
Petroleum Bhd, SapuraCrest chief executive Shahril
Shamsuddin said.