Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Firebrand PAS leader Hasan Ali is in the middle of a storm, with one top official saying the party would have no issue with him quitting to join UMNO -- just a day after there were reports that he would not be fielded as an election candidate.

* Sapura Kencana Petroleum Bhd, the merged oil entity between Kencana Petroleum Bhd and SapuraCrest Bhd , is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 15-20 percent, Kencana Group chief executive Mokhzani Mahathir said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The Employees Provident Fund recorded an 18 percent growth in investment income in the third quarter of this year, driven by returns from equity investments.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Felda Global Ventures Holdings Sdn Bhd is on track to make its debut on Bursa Malaysia by early second quarter of next year, its president Sabri Ahmad said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has rejected the new public service remuneration scheme, its president Omar Osman said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Analysts are doubtful the tight deadline for the joint takeover offer of QSR Brands Bhd and KFC Holdings (M) Bhd by Johor Corp and private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Asia III Ltd's Massive Equity Sdn Bhd will be met.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* The Energy Commission will call for a power generation tender exercise for 4,500MW by June next year to replace current power purchase agreements with existing independent power producers, Tenaga Nasional president Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said.

