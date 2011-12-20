Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* All voters, except postal voters, will be required to have their fingers marked with indelible ink when voting in the next general election, Election Commission chairman Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof said.

* YTL Corp Bhd has extended a voluntary share exchange offer to YTL Cement Bhd shareholders and holders of its loan stock, valuing YTL Cement shares at 4.50 ringgit ($1.41) each, slightly below its last closing price of 4.60 ringgit.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The federal government on Monday approved a 400 million ringgit fund to keep stage buses on the road and end the misery of tens of thousands of commuters.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Sunway Bhd said it has teamed up with Khazanah Nasional Bhd to buy two plots of land in Medini Iskandar, Johor, for almost 750 million ringgit.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Responding to concerns raised by the Christian community, the Education Ministry has agreed to appoint a new principal for SMK Convent Bukit Nanas according to the list submitted by the school mission authority, Federal Territory education director Khairil Awang said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* A Singapore bank is keen on acquiring KAF-Seagroatt & Campbell Bhd's securities business, according to sources.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* National asset manager Permodalan Nasional Bhd's wholly-owned subsidiary Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd on Monday declared an income distribution of 7.65 Malaysian sen per unit and bonus of 1.15 sen per unit for Amanah Saham Bumiputera for the year ending Dec 31, 2011.

($1 = 3.1825 Malaysian ringgit) (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340,; areuters@gmail.com)