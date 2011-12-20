Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* All voters, except postal voters, will be required to have
their fingers marked with indelible ink when voting in the next
general election, Election Commission chairman Abdul Aziz Mohd
Yusof said.
* YTL Corp Bhd has extended a voluntary share
exchange offer to YTL Cement Bhd shareholders and
holders of its loan stock, valuing YTL Cement shares at 4.50
ringgit ($1.41) each, slightly below its last closing price of
4.60 ringgit.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The federal government on Monday approved a 400 million
ringgit fund to keep stage buses on the road and end the misery
of tens of thousands of commuters.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Sunway Bhd said it has teamed up with Khazanah
Nasional Bhd to buy two plots of land in Medini Iskandar, Johor,
for almost 750 million ringgit.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Responding to concerns raised by the Christian community,
the Education Ministry has agreed to appoint a new principal for
SMK Convent Bukit Nanas according to the list submitted by the
school mission authority, Federal Territory education director
Khairil Awang said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* A Singapore bank is keen on acquiring KAF-Seagroatt &
Campbell Bhd's securities business, according to
sources.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* National asset manager Permodalan Nasional Bhd's
wholly-owned subsidiary Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd on Monday
declared an income distribution of 7.65 Malaysian sen per unit
and bonus of 1.15 sen per unit for Amanah Saham Bumiputera for
the year ending Dec 31, 2011.
($1 = 3.1825 Malaysian ringgit)
