* The Financial Sector Blueprint will focus on achieving nine areas of improvement, taking into account expected changes in the global and domestic economies and demands on the financial system in the coming decade, Bank Negara Malaysia governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz said.

* The government is expected to collect an additional 22 billion ringgit ($6.96 billion) in tax revenue this year from last year, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

* Prime Minister Najib Razak on Wednesday painted a picture of an integrated Asian economy full of opportunities and called on Malaysian banks to be prepared to take their businesses across borders.

* Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Wednesday he has not received a resignation letter from the embattled Women, Family and Community Development Minister Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.

*Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said on Wednesday it will consider a more relax limit on foreign participation in local banks and issue new licence to financial institutions with specialised expertise that boost the development of the financial sector.

* With Guinness Anchor Bhd recently declaring a bumper dividend following its proposed debt issuance, could other multinational corporations (MNCs) listed on Bursa Malaysia follow suit?

* Global fund managers are looking to move away from equities to bonds and cash in the last quarter of the year, according to Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corp (HSBC) latest Fund Managers' Survey.

* Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is expected to be more flexible in allowing more foreign banks to set up operations in Malaysia in 2012, as long as these banks meet the central bank's criteria, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

