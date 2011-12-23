Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The civil servants' union body Cuepacs and Public Service Department will meet today (Friday) to discuss the controversial new remuneration system and decide if the implementation of the scheme should be postponed, Cuepacs president Omar Osman said.

* Carpet Raya Sdn Bhd director Deepak Jaikishan has sold out of loss-making air and water filter manufacturer Envair Holding Bhd, less than two weeks after buying a 5.06 percent stake in the company, netting at least 750,000 ringgit ($236,900) in the process.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Federal Commercial Crime police detained a businessman, who is a Datuk, on Wednesday when he allegedly tried to bribe investigating officers, said Federal Commercial Crime police director Syed Ismail Syed Azizan.

* Chinese women live the longest in the country, with an average life expectancy of 79.8 years, says the Department of Statistics Malaysia, based on its records of last year.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* The Cheung Kong Group, owned by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, is buying The Citta Strip Mall for an estimated 245 million ringgit ($77.37 million), sources said.

* Kulim (Malaysia) Bhd shareholders on Thursday gave the go-ahead for the company to buy six parcels of oil palm plantation land in Johor for 700 million ringgit ($221.06 million) cash from Johor Corporation (JCorp), JCorp president Kamaruzzaman Abu Kassim said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Boustead Holdings Bhd says it is open for potential merger and acquisition (M&A) deals, whether it involved shipbuilding arm Boustead Heavy Industries Corp Bhd or making a fresh bid for Esso Malaysia Bhd, managing director Lodin Wok Kamaruddin said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The sale of Proton Holdings Bhd would be subjected to a general offer as Khazanah Nasional Bhd is looking at selling its entire 42.7 percent equity stake in the national carmaker, Khazanah managing director Azman Mokhtar said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd's joint-venture (JV) company with Monadelphous Group Ltd, Monadelphous Muhibbah Marine JV (MMM), has been awarded a major contract worth 1.1 billion ringgit ($347.39 million) in Queensland, Australia, Muhibbah said.

* Posco Engineering & Construction Co Ltd (Posco E&C), a South Korea-based company believed to be the final contender for the system works in the Ampang light rail transit (LRT) extension, has submitted a bid on Wednesday for the mass rapid transit (MRT) project in the Klang Valley, Posco E&C's vice president (civil division) Woo-Young Min said. (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)) ($1 = 3.1665 Malaysian ringgits)