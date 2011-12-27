Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Women's groups say that much more has to be done before
the Domestic Violence Act approved by Parliament recently can be
effectively implemented.
* Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has appointed an
international management consultant to conduct a study on how it
could develop the wealth management business, said Maybank
Investment Bank chief executive officer Tengku Zafrul Tengku
Aziz.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Foreign maids who have worked continuously for 10 years in
the country are required to return to their home country for six
months before they can re-apply for a work permit, Home Ministry
secretary-general Mahmood Adam said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Malaysia and the region's automotive sector, which has
been soft this year, is set to continue sliding next year due to
the effects of the natural disasters in Japan and Thailand as
well as the still uncertain global economic crisis outlook, says
MIDF Research Sdn Bhd.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has had
to ground its two amphibious planes - barely two years after
putting the aircraft into service - due to budget constraints,
according to the agency.
* Parkson Holdings Bhd, which last month made a
S$138 million initial public offering (IPO) of its Southeast
Asian unit in Singapore, is looking to expand its footprint into
the Philippines, Thailand and Myanmar through acquisitions or
greenfield project as part of its plans to become one of the
region's largest department store chains, Parkson Retail Group
Ltd group managing director Alfred Cheng said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* A court decision that the letter of support issued by the
Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry for a 240
million ringgit bond issuance by Malaysian International Tuna
Port Sdn Bhd does not give rise to a legally binding obligation
on the government now brings forth a slew of questions on the
implications to the bond market and investor sentiment.
($1 = 3.1575 Malaysian ringgit)
