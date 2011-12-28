Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Two former directors of Iskandar Investment Berhad have been arrested for alleged graft as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission stepped up its investigation of he company's two billion ringgit ($630.26 million) package.

* Market participants, including remisiers, are concerned that Bursa Securities' strict interpretation of the stock exchange rules and regulations may be a deterrent to trading and negatively impact the industry.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Researchers at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) have successfully mapped the Malay genome, a scientific breakthrough which is expected to generate billions of ringgit for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, Malaysia Biotech Corporation (BiotechCorp) chief executive officer Mohd Nazlee Kamal said.

* The Public Service Department (PSD) and Cuepacs on Tuesday arrived at an agreement to make several immediate amendments to improve the Public Service New Remuneration Scheme, Cuepacs president Omar Osman said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Johor Corp (JCorp) is considering selling some of its hotel assets and reinvesting the money to drive earnings from its hospitality business, JCorp Hotels deputy chief executive officer Muhamad Mazlan Ali said.

* Proton Holdings Bhd and UMW Holdings Bhd's shares were top two gainers on Tuesday on on-going takeover speculation, dealers said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* All legalised foreign workers may be employed in 10 new sectors and II sub-sectors approved by the government, but will be allowed to work for a maximum of only two years, Home Ministry secretary-general Mahmood Adam said.

* Northport (Malaysia) Bhd, a port operating unit of NCB Holding Bhd, has allocated over 272 million ringgit ($85.72 million) for the purchase of new container handling equipment as part of its immediate plans, NCB chairman Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The plan to list Felda Global Ventures Holdings Sdn Bhd (FGVH) ) on Bursa Malaysia's Main Market by April next year is on track, said its president and chief executive Sabri Ahmad in a statement on Tuesday, amid mounting opposition from various groups claiming to represent the settlers' interests.

($1 = 3.1733 Malaysian ringgit)