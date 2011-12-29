Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* After uncovering five cases of drug smuggling this month
alone, The KL International Airport Customs has declared all air
routes into Malaysia to be at high risk of being used for
trafficking, KL International Airport (KLIA) Customs director M.
Govinden said.
* The Energy Commission (EC) says it expects the competitive
bidding process for the 4,500 megawatt (MW) power-generation
capacity to involve a combination of new and existing power
plants, an EC official said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The intensifying scrutiny on alleged corruption at
Iskandar Investment Berhad (IIB) has uncovered foreign links in
inflating costs of projects, sources said.
* The automatic transmission driving licence will be
implemented nationwide in May after the driving curriculum is
revised, said Deputy Transport Minister Abdul Rahim Bakri.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd is planning to
privatise subsidiary Box-Pak (Malaysia) under a
multi-million ringgit deal that will involve certain Japanese
firms, sources said.
* Malaysia's retail industry is expected to grow 6.5 percent
this year, from last year's 8.4 percent growth, the Malaysian
Retailers Association (MRA) said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Malaysia Airlines' (MAS) unionised staff are
unhappy over a potential plan by its management to downsize the
workforce as part of the struggling national carrier's
turnaround plans, MAS Employees' Union president Alias Aziz
said.
* Analysts have maintained ratings on WCT Bhd
despite it being awarded a mixed development project in Vietnam,
due to its exposure to global economic uncertainties and
scepticism in Vietnam's property market, Kenanga Research said
in a report.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* The local stock market bellweather FBM KLCI rose for a
fifth day on Wednesday and with tomorrow (Friday) being the
final day of trading for 2011, investors are expecting the
upward momentum to continue, ending the year on positive note.
($1 = 3.1655 Malaysian ringgits)