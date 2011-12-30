Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* There may again be another tussle for control of the KFC fast food business in Malaysia. This time, the Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia(MCCM) is challenging a joint bid by Johor Corp (JCorp) and CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific to acquire the assets and liabilities of QSR Brands Bhd and KFC Holdings Bhd, MCCM president Syed Ali Alattas said.

After uncovering five cases of drug smuggling this month alone, The KL International Airport Customs has declared all air routes into Malaysia to be at high risk of being used for trafficking, KL International Airport (KLIA) Customs director M. Govinden said.

* The Energy Commission (EC) says it expects the competitive bidding process for the 4,500 megawatt (MW) power-generation capacity to involve a combination of new and existing power plants, an EC official said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The intensifying scrutiny on alleged corruption at Iskandar Investment berhad (IIB) has uncovered foreign links in inflating costs of projects, sources said.

* The automatic transmission driving licence will be implemented nationwide in May after the driving curriculum is revised, said Deputy Transport Minister Abdul Rahim Bakri.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd is planning to privatise subsidiary Box-Pak (Malaysia) under a multi-million ringgit deal that will involve certain Japanese firms, sources said.

* Malaysia's retail industry is expected to grow 6.5 percent this year, from last year's 8.4 percent growth, the Malaysian Retailers Association (MRA) said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Malaysia Airlines' (MAS) unionised staff are unhappy over a potential plan by its management to downsize the workforce as part of the struggling national carrier's turnaround plans, MAS Employees' Union president Alias Aziz said.

* Analysts have maintained ratings on WCT Bhd despite it being awarded a mixed development project in Vietnam, due to its exposure to global economic uncertainties and scepticism in Vietnam's property market, Kenanga Research said in a report.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The local stock market bellweather FBM KLCI rose for a fifth day on Wednesday and with tomorrow (Friday) being the final day of trading for 2011, investors are expecting the upward momentum to continue, ending the year on positive note.

(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com))

($1 = 3.1655 Malaysian ringgits)