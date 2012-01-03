Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) plans to spend up to 3 billion ringgit ($946.37 million) in capital expenditure (capex) this year as it continues to roll out high speed broadband (HSBB) access to more areas and expand its Internet access beyond homes and offices via WiFi hotspots, TM group chief executive officer Zamzamzairani Md Isa said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* For a paltry sum, enforcement officers manning the country's border check-points can be bought to provide smugglers a hassle-free pasage.

* Exiled blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin said on Monday he knew he would "get a whacking" for criticising opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Royal Selangor, a Malaysian family business now in its fourth generation, is drawing up plans to further expand its operations, Royal Selangor general manager Chen Tien Yue said.

* Dai Bachtiar, the former Indonesian ambassador to Malaysia, is expected to be appointed to the board of Wijaya Baru Global Bhd.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Some changes to the voting process will be adopted by the Election Commission (EC) to facilitate the use of indelible ink, in line with electoral reforms proposed by the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC), The EC said.

* Astro's wholly-owned unit Celestial Pictures Ltd and two US-based companies - Saban Capital Group and Lionsgate - have jointly set up Celestial Tiger Entertainment, an independent Asian media company focused on branded pay-TV channels, content creation and distribution across Asia.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* An official from Malaysian Rating Corporation Bhd (MARC) said letters of support from ministries were not the only criteria that determined the rating of a debt paper issued with the backing of such letters, MARC vice-president of rating Sandeep Bhattacharya said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services (S&P) plans to double its stake in RAM Holdings Bhd by acquiring a stake held by rival international rating agency Fitch Ratings Ltd.

* The Malaysian economy enters the Water Dragon Year in 2012 with a heed of caution from economists and analysts on the possible impact of the European debt crisis domino effect and the anticipation of the 13th General Election in the first-half of the year, HwangDBS Investment Management Bhd chief investment officer David Ng said.

($1 = 3.1700 Malaysian ringgits)