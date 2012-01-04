Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Malaysia Competition Commission (MYCC) wants AirAsia Bhd and Malaysia Airlines (MAS) to provide more information and documents regarding their share swap agreement to find out if it could potentially put air travellers at a disadvantage, MYCC chief executive officer Shila Dorai Raj said.

* In a swift reaction, the Home Ministry has set up a committee to investigate claims of organised corruption at the country's border checkpoints.

* The winner for the contract to build the Gemas-Johor Baru electrified double-track railway line will only be known in March, government sources said.

* The Malaysian stock market started the new year on a weak note, bucking the regional trend, as investors locked in profits from a rally on the last trading day of 2011, analysts said.

* The Kedah government will review the decision by the Kulim district office to stop issuing liquor licences at the end of June, state executive councillor Lim Soo Nee said.

* Historically, January tends to be a good month for investors. For the past 13 years, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KL Composite Index (FBM KLCI) had made positive returns in 11 out of 13 Januaries, with an average gain of 2.3 percent in that month.

* Just over a year after expanding its brand portfolio to include rights for Braun Buffel in the Asia-Pacific, homegrown fashion label Bonia Corp Bhd is taking a bigger step abroad by taking a 49 percent stake in the Germany-based leather goods maker in a deal worth 3.2 million sterling (13.1 million ringgit), the company said.

* The general election, expected to be called this year, could potentially be a wild card for equities performance as the government accelerates big ticket projects in the run up to the polls, HwangDBS Vikers Research Sdn Bhd (HDBSVR) said in its investment strategy report.

* Rare earth processing company Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd has applied for a temporary operating licence from the authorities and the documents are now on display for public scrutiny and feedback from January 3 to 17.

