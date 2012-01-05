Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The year-end holiday season may be over worldwide but not in Malaysia where the festive mood continues as a second wave of public holidays looms.

* Proton Holdings Bhd chairman Mohd Nadzmi Mohd Salleh has confirmed that he has put in a bid for state fund Khazanah Nasional's 42.7 percent stake in the national carmaker, making him the only person to publicly indicate his interest in taking over Proton.

* The Securities Commission (SC) has reprimanded Mulpha International Bhd's board of directors for failure to ensure that information in a 2010 prospectus was disclosed in "a full and true manner".

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The cabinet has directed the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to wipe out corruption at every level of the border checkpoints, Home Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said.

* Legal experts, an eminent historian and a parlimentarian have criticised the United States-based Human Rights Watch for asking Malaysia to drop charges against opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and to repeal laws on homesexuality, Deputy Higher Education Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Xidelang Holdings Ltd's controlling stakeholder Mark Ding Peng Peng is a disappointed man. His company's profit has been soaring over the past three financial years only for the shares to keep heading south.

* Boustead Heavy Industries Corp Bhd shares rose for the second straight day, posting its highest single-day gain in a more than a week, driven by renewed speculation that its largest shareholder Armed Forces Pension Fund or Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) will take the company private soon, said a broker.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Five million syabu pills which could be worth about 630 million ringgit ($200.92 million)if reprocessed, were seized by customs and police last Saturday, Customs enforcement division assistant director Zainul Abidin Taib said.

* The organisers of the 901-Free Anwar Campaign planned for Monday must guarantee that the gathering will be peaceful, Home Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said.

* The award of contracts in the oil and gas (O&G) sector is expected to accelerate this year, benefiting local contractors with strong track record and healthy balance sheets, an analyst said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* After seeing its share price double over two months, hard disk drive component maker JCY International Bhd guided that net profit for the first quarter ended December 31, 2011 (1QFY12) would likely jump 19-fold year-on-year as sales benefited from a supply shortage caused by the floods in Thailand, JCY said in a statement.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* The property sector was downgraded from 'Overweight' to 'Trading Buy' for the short term on Wednesday by a local investment bank on concerns over the economic outlook and a more subdued stock market.

* Overseas investors bought Malaysian stocks for a third straight month in December, the longest winning streak since July, as the benchmark index posted its largest quarterly gain in more than a year.

($1 = 3.1355 Malaysian ringgits)