Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Mulpha International Bhd's directors are disappointed at a reprimand from the Securities Commission (SC) that claimed the property developer failed to disclose information in a 2010 prospectus in "a full and true manner", Mulpha said in a statement.

* There is a possibility that the sale of electricity to Singapore may come from a power plant to be built at Petroliam Nasional Bhd's (Petronas) refinery and petrochemical integrated development (Rapid) complex in Pengerang, Johor.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Malaysia and Singapore are exploring a slew of cross-border initiatives, including the construction of an undersea tunnel linking Johor Baru and Singapore, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Xidelang Holdings Bhd (XDL), a Chinese footwear maker, says private equity firm Navis Capital Partners Ltd has made an offer to buy out the company's major shareholder, analysts said.

* Port Klang's tightly-knit port community are against the idea of building of a third container port in the area, suggesting the government build a port for niche trade instead, Westports executive director Ruben Emir Gnanalingam said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The list of foreign medical universities recognised by the Health Ministry will be slashed, possibly by as much as half, to ensure that the standards of the courses they offer are acceptable to the Malaysian government, Health director-general Hasan Abdul Rahman said.

* Tighter lending guidelines enforced by banks will dampen sales of entry-level vehicles, especially sub-compact cars, this year, according to research firm Frost & Sullivan.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* With Thursday's announcement of the proposed expansion of the Resorts World New York, Malaysia's Genting Group appears to have won the support of New York governor Andrew Cuomo to build the largest convention centre in the US, a project that may come with a full-fledged casino lincence.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* SapuraCrest Petroleum Bhd's subsidiary TL Offshore Sdn Bhd has finalised, executed and formalised two separate contracts with China-based Cosco (Nantong) Shipyard Co Ltd for the construction of two units of pipelay-cum-heavylift offshore construction vessels at a combined contract value of $227 million (712.33 million ringgit), SapuraCrest said.

* Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP) has completed its acquisition of a 14-storey ASX building in Sydney, Australia, for A$185 million (about 599.35 million ringgit), KWAP chief executive officer Azian Mohd Noh said.

($1 = 3.1485 Malaysian ringgits)