LOS ANGELES, June 13 Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ALL NEWSPAPERS
* Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS) on Sunday sacked controversial Gombak Setia assemblyman Hasan Ali as a party member with immediate effect.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* The Proton Holdings Bhd saga continues with DRB-Hicom Bhd group managing director Mohd Khamil Jamil coming out to confirm that the group has put in a bid for the national carmaker.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Police on Sunday slammed the organisers of Monday's gathering for denying that the 10 conditions imposed were not discussed when both parties met last Friday.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Projek Lebuhraya Usahasama Bhd (PLUS) is set to issue 30.6 billion ringgit ($9.72 billion) sukuk - the world's largest and Malaysia's single largest bond issuance to date.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The ongoing discussions between Proton Holdings Bhd and US-based General Motors Corp (GM) on the former's Tanjung Malim manufacturing facility is expected to resolve in a "win-win" situation, Proton adviser Mahathir Mohamad said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Investors will closely watch the share price performance of Harvest Court Industries Bhd on Monday after Bursa Malaysia lifted its nearly two-month old designation status last Friday.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* A watchdog group for minority shareholders has called on institutional investors to leverage their "might" in influencing investee companies to comply with good corporate governance practices.
* Plantation stocks and news-driven counters like Harvest Court Industries Bhd, Proton Holdings Bhd and Selangor-related stocks like Kumpulan Perangsang Bhd and Puncak Niaga Holdings Bhd could see investors' interest this week, analysts said.
