* RHB Capital Bhd and OSK Holdings Bhd have submitted their applications to the Finance Minister via Bank Negara for relevant approvals in relation to a proposed merger, a source said.

* The directors of Kulim (M) Bhd will meet before the Chinese New Year holidays to discuss a counterbid from the Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (MCCM) to buy Kulim's 54 percent stake in QSR Brands Bhd, sources said.

* The final hurdle for indelible ink to be used in the 13th general election was cleared on Wednesday when the National Fatwa Council ruled the substance to be halal, council chairman Abdul Shukor Husin said.

* Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) has been asked to assist MMC Corp Bhd to conduct due diligence on the national railway company starting this month, said KTMB president Aminuddin Adnan.

* Analysts are not taking the Malay Chamber of Commerce (MCC)'s bid to take QSR Brands Bhd private seriously.

* UMW Holdings Bhd, the single largest shareholder of Perodua and the distributor of Toyota vehicles, said on Wednesday it has no interest to take over Proton Holdings Bhd .

* Bina Puri Holdings Bhd is close to securing the privatisation concession for the Motorway 9 (M-9) highway in Pakistan, sources said.

* Malaysia can expect to achieve between 5 percent and 6 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2011, driven by rising trade, while GDP is expected to moderate slightly for 2012 with the expected slowdown in the US, European Union and Japan (Group of Three or G-3), Minister of International Trade and Industry Mustapa Mohamed said.

* People's Progressive Party (PPP) president M Kayveas said on Wednesday it is highly likely that he will not contest in the next general election, expected to be held this year.

