Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Women, Family and Community Development Minister Shahrizat Abdul Jalil said she is taking three weeks' leave to facilitate Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) investigations into the National Feedlot Corporation (NFC) controversy.

* With the merger plans of RHB Capital Bhd and OSK Holdings Bhd coming closer to being realised, the question arises again as to whether the former will contemplate a takeover of Malaysia Building Society Bhd, a non-bank lender to civil servants.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Those earning 3,000 ringgit ($950)and below a month are in for a treat again with the launch of a new savings scheme.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* CIMB Group Holdings Bhd will be seeking an operating licence in Laos this year, a move that could well be the final piece in its ASEAN jigsaw, its group chief executive Nazir Razak said.

* Drastic route cuts by AirAsia X has once again put into question the viability of the long-haul low-cost model.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The Linde Group expects to invest about 625 million ringgit ($198.95 million)over the next five years to further strengthen its market leadership in Malaysia, including supplying gases to new industries involved in the manufacturing of photovoltaic, green energy and solar panels, a member of Linde AG's executive board, Sanjiv Lamba, said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Sime Darby Bhd said it has received the green light to intervene in a legal challenge that an Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O) minority shareholder has filed against the Securities Commission (SC).

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* MBM Resources Bhd's alloy wheel manufacturing arm, Oriental Metal Industries (M) Sdn Bhd (OMI), is expected to contribute 150 million ringgit ($47.75 million) in annual turnover to MBM once the new factory is running on full capacity, MBM managing director Looi Kok Loon said.

* Jaguar importer and distributor Sisma Auto Sdn Bhd targets to sell 50 units this year of its latest 2012 Jaguar XF Series, which was launched in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, its director Syed Khalil Syed Ibrahim said.

($1 = 3.1415 Malaysian ringgit) (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax +603 2161-3340,; areuters@gmail.com)