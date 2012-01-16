Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The judiciary is the latest institution of public interest wanting to further graft-proof its operations by inviting the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on board, Chief Justice Arifin Zakaria said.

* Headwinds from the gloomy global economic and financial fronts, particularly in the United States and the eurozone, will pose challenges to the performance of the local real estate investment trusts this year, Malaysian REIT Managers Association chairman Stewart Labrooy said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Police have concluded investigations into the National Feedlot Corporation (NFC) issue, with the findings to be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor on Monday, Federal Commercial Crime police director Syed Ismail Syed Azizan said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Johor state investment company Johor Corp will spend up to 40 million ringgit to upgrade all its hotel assets to cater to the expected increase in tourist arrivals, which is driven by the opening of several attractions in Iskandar Malaysia, JCorp Hotels & Resorts Sdn Bhd deputy chief executive officer Muhamad Mazlan Ali said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The fate of PN17-status Maxbiz Corp Bhd, which has been plagued by financial problems and scandals ever since it took over the listing status of Geahin Engineering Bhd via a reverse takeover in 2004, will depend on the outcome of a court case on February 24, its chief executive officer Vincent Leong Jee Wai said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary's DRB-Hicom Bhd is understood to have secured Khazanah Nasional Bhd's 42.7 percent equity interest in national carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd , with only a few minor issues left to seal the deal, industry sources said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* The pressing question for investors this week is if there will be a pre-Chinese New Year rally on Bursa Malaysia, said RHB Research Institute Sdn Bhd head of research Lim Chee Sing.

* The world's largest non-governmental organisation (NGO) Nadhatul Ulama (NU) of Indonesia will explore business opportunities in Malaysia and help forge bilateral economic collaboration with interested Malaysian investor, to foster stronger ties between the two nations in the long run, NU secretary-general Marsudi Syuhud said.

($1 = 3.1415 Malaysian ringgit) (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax +603 2161-3340,; areuters@gmail.com)