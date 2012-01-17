Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Proton Holdings Bhd will seek more collaborations, partnerships and strategic joint ventures with the national carmaker under the wings of automotive and industrial conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd, Hicom group managing director Mohd Khamil Jamil said.

* There should not be any obstacles to developing a third terminal in Port Klang in view of the probable capacity constraints to handle the expected increase in movement of goods, Glenn Marine Group Malaysia chief executive officer Brian Paul said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Shocked that civil servants could circumvent the system and promote themselves to positions of their liking, the Public Service Department (PSD) wants an audit of all posts, PSD director-general Abu Bakar Abdullah said.

* Police will adopt a no-nonsense approach against errant motorists who endanger other road users this Chinese New Year, Inspector-General of Police Ismail Omar said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Malaysia's palm oil exports hit a record high of 80.4 billion ringgit ($25.61 billion) last year, thanks to higher average palm oil prices and sustained demand for the edible oil from Asia and Africa, said Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Hamzah Zainudin.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Aviation industry newcomer Eaglexpress Air Charter Sdn Bhd plans to expand its fleet size to eight aircraft and hit a revenue of $100 million (314.7 million ringgit) by year-end, its president/chief executive officer Azlan Zainal Abidin said.

($1 = 3.1395 Malaysian ringgits)