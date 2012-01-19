Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* DRB-Hicom Bhd will initiate partnerships between
Proton Holdings Bhd and its foreign strategic partners
to assist the national carmaker in its foray into the global
market, DRB-Hicom group managing director Mohd Khamil Jamil
said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Ministers, deputy ministers and their immediate family
members may soon have to make statutory declarations on their
assets and these may be kept by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption
Commission, board chairman Zaitun Zawiyah Puteh said.
* Selangor Chief Minister Abdul Khalid Ibrahim announced on
Wednesday that he would take over the Islamic affairs portfolio
from Hasan Ali, who was sacked by Parti Islam se-Malaysia on Jan
8.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Khazanah Nasional Bhd recorded its best-ever gross profit
in 2011, with much of the year's performance boosted its
strategic investments, particularly the privatisation of PLUS
Expressways, Khazanah's managing director Azman Mokhtar said.
* DRB-Hicom Bhd says it has secured funding for
the acquisition of the entire stake in Proton Holdings Bhd
, which will involve bank borrowings and
internally-generated funds, squashing rumours that the group may
sell Bank Muamalat for the purpose.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Labuan Reinsurance (L) Ltd had been hit by several
unprecedented catastrophes in Asia last year, resulting in its
ratings being revised downwards by Fitch Ratings.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Khazanah Nasional Bhd will book a modest divestment gain
from selling its 42.7 percent strategic stake in Proton Holdings
Bhd for 5.50 ringgit per share or a total cash
consideration of 1.29 billion ringgit ($414.32 million), its
managing director Azman Mokhtar said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Khazanah Nasional Bhd saw the value of its investment
portfolio fell for the first time in three years, its managing
director Azman Mokhtar said.
($1 = 3.1135 Malaysian ringgits)