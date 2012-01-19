Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* DRB-Hicom Bhd will initiate partnerships between Proton Holdings Bhd and its foreign strategic partners to assist the national carmaker in its foray into the global market, DRB-Hicom group managing director Mohd Khamil Jamil said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Ministers, deputy ministers and their immediate family members may soon have to make statutory declarations on their assets and these may be kept by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, board chairman Zaitun Zawiyah Puteh said.

* Selangor Chief Minister Abdul Khalid Ibrahim announced on Wednesday that he would take over the Islamic affairs portfolio from Hasan Ali, who was sacked by Parti Islam se-Malaysia on Jan 8.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Khazanah Nasional Bhd recorded its best-ever gross profit in 2011, with much of the year's performance boosted its strategic investments, particularly the privatisation of PLUS Expressways, Khazanah's managing director Azman Mokhtar said.

* DRB-Hicom Bhd says it has secured funding for the acquisition of the entire stake in Proton Holdings Bhd , which will involve bank borrowings and internally-generated funds, squashing rumours that the group may sell Bank Muamalat for the purpose.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Labuan Reinsurance (L) Ltd had been hit by several unprecedented catastrophes in Asia last year, resulting in its ratings being revised downwards by Fitch Ratings.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Khazanah Nasional Bhd will book a modest divestment gain from selling its 42.7 percent strategic stake in Proton Holdings Bhd for 5.50 ringgit per share or a total cash consideration of 1.29 billion ringgit ($414.32 million), its managing director Azman Mokhtar said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Khazanah Nasional Bhd saw the value of its investment portfolio fell for the first time in three years, its managing director Azman Mokhtar said.

($1 = 3.1135 Malaysian ringgits)