Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (MCCM) has not given up its quest to gain control of the KFC fast-food business in Malaysia, MCCM president Syed Ali Alattas said.

* AirAsia Bhd, its sister airline company AirAsia X and Malaysia Airlines (MAS) have been given a month to provide the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) with the relevant documents in relation to the commission's probe on the share-swap agreement between AirAsia and MAS, MyCC chairman Siti Norma Yaakob said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Nine Perlis players have admitted to coming into contact with a bookie who offered them up to 100,000 ringgit ($32,200) each before the state's heavy 7-2 loss to Muar Municipal Council in a Premier League match at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Muar on Jan 9.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Malaysia is expected to post record high palm oil exports this year, possibly touching 85 billion ringgit ($27.37 billion), Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Bernard Dompok said.

* Media Prima Bhd has emerged as the Malaysian company with the best overall corporate, its chairman Johan Jaaffar said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The Election Commission (EC) has agreed to implement seven out of 10 proposals presented by the Parliamentary Select Committee in the coming 13th general election, EC chairman Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof said.

* Cosway (M) Sdn Bhd plans to have 1,000 "free-concept" pharmacy stores across the country in the next five years, Cosway Corp Ltd chairman and chief executive officer Al Chuah said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Ekuiti Nasional Bhd (Ekuinas), the government-linked private equity fund management company set up to promote bumiputera economic participation, is fast becoming a major food and beverage player, Ekuinas chief executive officer Abdul Rahman Ahmad said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Budget flight operator AirAsia Bhd is facing legal action by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which is seeking penalties and corrective action as the airline has allegedly failed to comply with competition laws in the country.

* A year on, Peter Chan, chief executive officer of Superboom Project Sdn Bhd, is all smiles as The Haven Lakeside Residence in Ipoh is heading for success.