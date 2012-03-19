Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The spat between Democratic Action Party (DAP) national chairman Karpal Singh and P.Ramasamy has worsened, with the veteran DAP leader challenging the disciplinary committee's decision to clear charges against the Penang Deputy Chief Minister II.

* A three-year time frame is being set for renewable energy activities to kick off with expected higher funding and quotas, Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water Peter Chin said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Circular, widely regarded by law enforcement authorities as being the primary reason behind the influx of foreigners, has surfaced - after six years.

* There is no such thing as a "one maid, one task" ruling that states that Indonesian maids will only perform one of four tasks at a minimum wage of 700 ringgit ($230), Labour Department director-general Sheikh Yahya Sheikh Mohamed said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM), the country's largest fixed-line company, expects to spend about 1 billion ringgit ($327.06 million) on its high-speed broadband (HSBB) network next year, as it is banking on it to maintain its broadband leadership, TM group chief executive officer Zamzamzairani Isa said.

* DRB-Hicom Bhd will start making management changes in Proton Holdings Bhd, the country's national carmaker, by as early as this week, a source said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) will reintroduce its used-car business, which ceased operations two years ago, by the middle of the year, its managing director Aminar Rashid Salleh said.

* The banking, oil and gas, plantation and construction sectors are expected to benefit this year from the many projects coming onstream and higher oil prices, Affin Investment Bank's head of retail research Nazri Khan said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The completion of property developments under the low deposit incentive schemes, coupled with Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) changes in bank loan computations from gross to net income, may result in higher rates of defaults, industry observers said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Pelikan International Corp Bhd is close to completing the sales of some of its assets to generate more cash as it needs to be more agile in facing uncertainties and support its business focus shift towards product development and brand-building, its presidents and chief executive officer Looi Hooi Keat said.

* Century Logistics Holdings Bhd anticipates a steady growth for this year, coming from its logistics services and the marketing of its business model to Sri Lanka, its managing director Steven Teow Choo Hing said.

($1 = 3.0575 Malaysian ringgit)