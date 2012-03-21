Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
ALL NEWSPAPERS
* The joint venture between MMC Corp Bhd and Gamuda
Bhd, MMC-Gamuda Joint Venture Sdn Bhd, has clinched
the underground package of the My Rapid Transit (MRT) Sungai
Buloh-Kajang line worth 8.2 billion ringgit ($2.66 billion), the
biggest portion of the 30 billion ringgit ($9.73 billion),
project supervisor Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp)
said in a statement.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Malaysian banks with a significant presence in
Indonesia-CIMB Group and Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank)
- are expected to be hit, to a certain extent, by a
new ruling that sets a minimum downpayment on mortgage and auto
loans, analysts said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Indonesian maids can perform more chores than the four
main tasks stipulated in their employment contract - cooking,
housekeeping, washing clothes and ironing, said Indonesian
embassy Information Social and Cultural Affairs
Minister-Counsellor Suryana Sastradiredja.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Malaysia Airlines (MAS) executive vice-president
of airport operations, Hayati Ali, has been tipped to become the
next head of its cargo arm, sources said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The Federal Court on Tuesday gave the nod to the
government to appeal against the Court of Appeal's landmark
decision declaring as unconstitutional, Section 15(5)(a) of the
Universities and University Colleges Act (UUCA) 1971 which
restricts students from expressing support for, or opposing, any
political party.
* The ringgit is expected to strengthen this year not only
against the US dollar, but also regional currencies, said
analysts at Royal Bank of Scotland.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Now that IGB Corp Bhd's low-profile Tan family
has finally found it worthwhile to inject the Mid Valley
Megamall and The Gardens Mall into what's potentially Malaysia's
largest retail real estate investment trust (REIT), investors'
eyes are trained on whether KLCC property Holdings Bhd (KCCP.KL>
would take the same path.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Plantation company Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd is
disposing of its non-core asset in CE Holdings Ltd for $155
million (465 million ringgit), and expanding its oil palm
landbank in Kalimantan by acquiring an Indonesian firm for 10.8
billion rupiah (3.6 million ringgit).
($1 = 3.0825 Malaysian ringgit)