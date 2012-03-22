Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* At least three parties are said to be finalising their bids to buy over Jaring Communications Sdn Bhd after several failed attempts by the government to sell the broadband company in the past, a source said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The Malaysian economy is expected to grow by 4-5 percent this year, driven by sustained expansion in domestic demand, despite global uncertainties, Bank Negara Malaysia governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz said.

* Prime Minister Najib Razak may announce a national minimum wage on Workers Day (May 1).

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Bursa-bound Felda Global Venture Holdings Bhd has been profitable in its overseas investments since 2009, Felda Group chairman Isa Samad said.

* Malaysia, which recently saw China emerge as its largest trading partner, has moved to widen the use of China's renminbi as a currency for trade settlement, Bank Negara Malaysia governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Although the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) is again reviewing the National Automotive Policy (NAP), it will maintain the established deadlines for the termination of the Approved Permit (AP) system for the import of completely built-up vehicles, International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed said.

* The implementation of Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) new Guidelines on Responsible Financing, which came into effect January this year, was introduced largely to curb speculative buying in the property market and limit the increase in house prices, said BNM governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) plans to sell as much as $1 billion (3.08 billion ringgit) of the first global Shariah-compliant dollar bills by the middle for the year, chairman Zeti Akhtar Aziz said.

($1 = 3.0740 Malaysian ringgit)