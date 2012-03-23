Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Prime Minister Najib Razak has given an assurance that the Lynas rare earth plant at Gebeng in Pahang will not be allowed to operate if the government thinks it is harmful to the people and environment.

* 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and General Electric (GE) are among three companies currently in talks to develop the country's first geothermal plant in Apas, Tawau, sources said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Prime Minister Najib Razak is prepared to lose friends who may feel slighted when their political ambitions and personal interests are not met.

* Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd on Thursday announced higher rates of income distribution for four of its funds of between 6.50 sen and 7.10 sen per unit, said Permodalan Nasional Bhd chairman Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Malaysia could see up 80 billion ringgit ($25.96 billion)worth of corporate bonds issued this year, driven by key pump-priming projects like the MY Rapid Transit, AmInvestment Group Bhd's chief investment officer Goh Wee Peng said.

* Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) is poised to seal its fourth major property acquisition in London, which will put its overseas spending spree in recent times to well over 5 billion ringgit ($1.62 billion), its president and group chief executive Hamad Kama Piah Che Othman said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Four Barisan Nasional Member of Parliament (MPs) and an independent have been selected to sit in the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) on the Lynas Advanced Materials Plant, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Nazri Aziz said.

* Several stock broking firms have barred their proprietary day traders (PDTs), including "stockists", from dabbling in the shares of Metronic Global Bhd and its 11.7 percent-owned Ariantec Global Bhd (AGlobal), and this saw the two counters giving up most of their gains on Thursday, industry sources said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The low profile Loh family of Oriental Holdings Bhd is in a transition phase, a fund manager said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Malakoff Corp Bhd, the independent power producer unit of MMC Corp Bhd, will put in a new bid to extend by 10 years a power contract on its 1,303MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant in Segari, Perak, due to expire in 2017, its chief executive officer Zainal Abidin Jalil said.

* Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) move to introduce pre-emptive measures to check household indebtedness and lending for property purchases aims to support long-term sustainability of the economy and wise usage of credit, BNM assistant governor Sukhdave Singh said.

($1 = 3.0820 Malaysian ringgit)