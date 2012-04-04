Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The recommendations of the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) on electoral reforms were tabled and passed yesterday in the Dewan Rakyat without any debate.

* Ekuiti Nasional Bhd plans to create one of Malaysia's largest education entities and is now eying a third education group after completing its acquisition of a 90 percent stake in Cosmopoint Sdn Bhd for 246 million ringgit.

* Among the education groups Ekuiti Nasional is eyes are Masterskill Education Group Bhd and Help International Corp.

* Consumers of RON 97 petrol started paying 10 sen more per litre beginning today, putting its price at 2.90 ringgit ($0.95). Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia president Hashim Othman said the price hike, which was fixed by the Finance Ministry, was inevitable as the price of world crude oil had gone up.

* HICOM Berhad, the ultimate owner of Proton Holdings to conduct a due diligence on Lotus Group International Ltd.

* The property market saw the highest growth in transactions in 2011 over the last five years with a total of 430,403 transactions worth 137.8 billion ringgit ($45.22 billion), representing a 14.3 percent growth in volume and 28.3 percent growth in value from 2010, said the deputy finance minister Donald Lim.

* Malaysia Airline System's (MAS) business turnaround plan (BTP) faces a setback. The national carrier has aborted its move to set up a new regional short-haul airline which formed a vital plan of its BTP announced four months back.

* Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad < MYRS.KL >, faced with the thorny issue of toll rates, has proposed that the government buy over its 1.4 billion ringgit ($459.39 million) Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) which connects Johor Bahru and Singapore.

($1 = 3.0475 Malaysian ringgits)