Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* AMMB Holdings Berhad announced yesterday that it
had received the Finance Ministry's approval, through Bank
Negara, for the acquisition of a 100 percent equity interest in
Kurnia Insurans, a unit of Kurnia Asia.
* Axiata Group Berhad will stay put in the Indian
mobile market but is hoping to operate in a more stable
regulatory environment, said its president and group chief
executive officer Jamaludin Ibrahim.
The Indian Government's recent revocation of 122 of the 2G
licenses issued in 2008 had created uncertainty and angered
foreign investors.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The government and the Election Commission will look into
all the 22 recommendations submitted by the Parliamentary Select
Committee (PSC) on electoral reforms before arriving at any
decision.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) capital
expenditure will not be significantly affected even if the
government rejects its plan to cut annual dividend, a research
house said.
* Proton Holding's all new sedan and maiden global
car is called PREVE and costs 540 million ringgit ($176.27
million) to develop.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The amendments to the University and University Colleges
Acts to allow university students to take part in politics will
be tabled on Monday, the deputy higher education minister said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* A simmering family dispute in the house of Sapura, one of
the Malaysia's most illustrious bumiputra families, has spilled
into the open.
In a legal challenge filed in the High Court in late
February, patriarch Shamsuddin Kadir is demanding the return of
shares and properties valued in excess of 450 million ringgit
from his two sons.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Malaysian Electronics Materials Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd, is
believed to have discontinued its bonding wire operations here
in line with its parent's plans to cease that portion of the
business due to severe price competition and perceived lack of
growth.
($1 = 3.0635 Malaysian ringgit)