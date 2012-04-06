Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The government will not be extending the deadline to register foreign workers under the 6P programme, as the deadline has been extended twice at the request of employers as well as foreign embassies here, said home minister Hishammuddin Hussein.

* A price war in the synthetic rubber glove market would probably not materialise as growing demand from developed nations will be more than enough to offset the need to push prices dramatically down, said Hartalega Holdings Berhad managing director Kuan Kam Hon.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* The Atomic Energy Licensing Board has halted the issuance of a temporary operating licence (TOL) to Lynas (M) Sdn Bhd for the Lynas Advanced Materials Plan (LAMP) in Gebeng, Pahang, pending an appeal by a group of residents to the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Felda Global Ventures Holding Bhd, en route to listing on Bursa Malaysia, will soon submit its prospectus to the Securities Commission, said its president Sabri Ahmad.

* The government has awarded a contract worth as much as 530 million ringgit to China's CSR ZhuZhou Electric Locomotive Co to supply trains for the Ampang light rail transit (LRT) line extension project, source said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Three Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers who were implicated in the death of political aide Teoh Beng Hock have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by the Attorney-General's chambers, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Nazri Aziz.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Navis Capital Partners Ltd, which recently bought a 27.8 percent stake in education provider SEG International Bhd , is said to be looking to increase its stake to over 33 percent, which may trigger a general offer, according to sources close to the matter.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) clarified yesterday that it is finalising selection of partners for various joint ventures in the $20 billion Refinery and Petrochemicals Integrated Development (Rapid) project in Penggerang, Johor.

* The deadline for the completion of the proposed merger of Kencana Petroleum Berhad and SapuraCrest Petroleum Berhad has again been extended - now to May 31, 2012, said SapuraCrest in a filing to the local bourse yesterday.