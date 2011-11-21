Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* The outlook for the local banking sector next year will be challenging amid the global economic uncertainties and analysts are expecting loan growth to hover between six percent and nine percent compared with double-digit expansion this year, said RAM Ratings head of financial institution ratings Wong Yin Ching.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Groups holding peaceful gatherings will no longer be required to obtain police permits under the Peaceful Assembly Bill to be tabled in Parliament on Thursday, sources said.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Malaysia's oil palm industry is on alert for the bud rot disease that has killed millions of trees in South America, said Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) deputy director-general Ahmad Kushairi Din.

* AirAsia Bhd co-founder and Malaysia Airlines (MAS) shareholder Tony Fernandes has called for a more objective Transport Ministry, saying that airlines are not given a fair hearing.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Barisan Nasional-friendly social media practitioners will be the new virtual world army for the next general election, said Prime Minister Najib Razak.

* CIMB Group Sdn Bhd, the investment banking arm of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, the country's second largest lender, is positioning itself to ride the next big wave of growth in developing Asia, CIMB Group deputy chief executive officer of corporate and investment banking, Charon Wardini Mokhzani said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Effective this January 1, those looking to borrow from banks to buy houses and cars will be subject to Bank Negara Malaysia's new guidelines aimed at promoting prudent, responsible and transparent retail financing practices.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* BP Healthcare Group (BPH), an integrated medical diagnostic and primary care service provider, has engaged in a 50-50 joint venture with an Indonesian company to operate 100 integrated medical diagnostic centres in Indonesia, BPH chairman Beh Chun Chuan said.

* The Malaysian palm oil industry will be given a facelift and a new image to counter allegations of palm oil being unhealthy for human consumption, Malaysian Palm Oil Board director-general Choo Yuen May said.

($1 = 3.162 Malaysian Ringgit) (Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333 8046; fax +603 2161-3340,; areuters@gmail.com)