Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Malaysia has reached an exciting crossroad and policies to transform the country must be maintained so it can become a developed and united nation, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Prime Minister Najib Razak on Monday dismissed allegations that the Peaceful Assembly Bill 2011, tabled in Parliament last week, was more draconian than previous laws.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Malaysia's foreign direct investment (FDI) for the first nine months this year jumped 42 percent from a year ago and the full-year number is set to be better than 2010, International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed said.

* Australia's ROC Oil Co Ltd is keen to bid for more Malaysian projects after clinching a deal to develop the Balai cluster marginal oilfield, offshore Sarawak, with partners Dialog Group Bhd and Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, ROC general manager for corporate affairs and planning Mathew Gerber said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* The government's plan economic, social and political transformation can only materials if the nation's oldest party, UMNO, and its Barisan Nasional partners are re-elected in the next general election, Prime Minister Najib Razak said.

* Investor interest in Malaysia's real estate investment trusts (M REITs) is expected to get a boost from the listing of Pavilion REIT next month, RHB Research Institute said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Contrary to the initial belief that online trading would bring about the demise of remisers, high-flyers are being wooed with everything from cash to the promise of 100 percent share of broking fees in the first year to an exclusive wine and dine session with a feng shui master, sources said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Integrated Logistics and supply chain services provider Century Logistics Holdings Bhd is putting greater focus on its core business in Tanjung Pelepas, Johor, to further diversify downstream in the oil and gas logistics, its managing director Steven Teow said.

($1 = 3.1960 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by the Kuala Lumpur bureau)