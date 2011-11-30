Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Bow out graciously and with integrity - that is the
message Prime Minister Najib Razak has for Umno elected
representatives who have seen their popularity decline in a
nation looking for change.
* The new low-cost air terminal, or Kuala Lumpur
International Airports2 (KLIA2), that is taking shape next to
KLIA will be nearly double its original size and will cost
nearly twice its initial costing of 2 billion ringgit ($628.83
million) to between 3.6 billion ringgit ($1.13 billion) and 3.9
billion, Malaysian Airports Holdings Bhd managing
director Bashir Ahmad said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday passed the Peaceful Assembly
Bill 2011 which guarantees the right of Malaysians to gather
peacefully.
* Umno deputy president Muhyiddin Yassin on Tuesday
delivered a wake-up call to the Malays, reminding them that the
coming general election was a do or die battle for the race.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Malaysia Airlines and Qantas Airways Ltd
are holding talks on closer partnership in the run-up
to the national carrier joining the One World Alliance, sources
said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The Peaceful Assembly Bill saw passage through the Dewan
Rakyat (in Parliament) on Tuesday despite calls by opposition
parties and non-governmental organisations that it be withdrawn.
* Proton Holdings Bhd expects to increase its
utilisation of production capacity to 90 percent once it starts
to assemble a Mitsubishi model at its plant in Tanjung Malim,
said group managing director Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed
Tahir.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* Sumatec Resources Bhd has entered into a
framework agreement with Markmore Energy (Labuan) Ltd (MELL) and
CaspiOilGas LLP (COG) for the award on a production sharing
contract (PSC) for the Shelly oil field in Kazakhstan, Sumatec
managing director James Chan said.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Proton Holdings Bhd saw its net profit for the
second-quarter ended Sept 30, 2011, plunge 76 percent to 15.56
million ringgit ($4.89 million), compared to 65.92 million
ringgit ($20.73 million) in the previous corresponding period,
following heavy spending on its transformation programme for
sportscar maker Lotus Group International Ltd, Proton managing
difrector Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir said.
* The 13th General Election is likely to be called as early
as next month or in early 2012 to minimise the damage of a
deteriorating macroeconomic outlook in 2012, a foreign research
house said.
($1 = 3.1805 Malaysian ringgit)
