Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Khazanah Nasional Bhd plans to have a primary and secondary listing of its healthcare arm, most likely in Malaysia and Singapore respectively, some time in the third or fourth quarter this year, sources said.

* DRB-Hicom Bhd plans to develop the main infrastructure and showhouses at its 8 billion ringgit ($2.60 billion) Glenmarie Heights project in Johor by mid-2012, DRB-Hicom group managing director Mohd Khamil Jamil said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* There were weaknesses in the implementation of the National Feedlot Centre project, the auditor-general Ambrin Buang said.

* Malaysia can play a vital role in expediting the creation of a new economic growth area - the China-Asean-India-Middle East corridor - which would create huge business and investment opportunities, said Prime Minister Najib Razak on Wednesday.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* Khazanah Nasional Bhd, the government's investment arm, is looking at raising more than $3 billion (9.24 billion ringgit) from the planned listing of its healthcare subsidiary, Integrated Healthcare Holdings Sdn Bhd.

* Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd is expected to call for tenders of 18 elevated civil, station and depot work packages worth around 15 billion ringgit ($4.88 billion) for the Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit (KVMRT) Sungai Buloh-Kajang line in the first half of this year, sources said.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Motorists have started paying higher car insurance premium effective January 16, the first rate hike in 30 years, industry players said.

* Genting Bhd's indirectly-owned subsidiary, Swallow Creek Ltd, has signed a share sale and purchase agreement with Australia-based Awe Ltd to dispose of its 100 percent equity interests in Genting Oil Natuna Pte Ltd and Sanyen Oil and Gas Pte Ltd, Genting Bhd said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* Can-One Bhd finally got hold of 32.9 percent equity interest, or 146.1 million shares, in Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd from the See family via an off-market trade on Wednesday.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Foreign direct investment into Malaysia is not likely to be affected should the US decide to introduce policies to encourage American manufacturers to remain in the country, as announced by US President Barrack Obama in his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

* HwangDBS Investment Bank Bhd has cleared the sanction and fine imposed in April by the Securities Commission on money-laundering and anti-terrorism financing, the company said.

($1 = 3.0767 Malaysian ringgits)