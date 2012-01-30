Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)

* Federal CID director Mohd Bakri Zinin said that most of the vehicle thefts were the combined effort of the several syndicates working in tandem.

* The 12-year old monopoly in hot-rolled coils (HRC) by Lion Group unit Megasteel Sdn Bhd in Malaysia is likely to be broken with the emergence of at least two potential HRC and hot-rolled plate players within the next two years, a source said.

NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)

* Two Parti Islam se-Malaysia (PAS) leaders have expressed displeasure with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's "I support all efforts to protect the security of the state of Israel".

* More Malaysians are living longer, with 27,278 surviving beyond 99 years old, the 2010 National Population and Housing Census revealed.

BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)

* The controlling stakeholder of poultry breeder DBE Gurney Resources Bhd is scheduled to meet key officials of suitor Maybank Private Equity today (Monday).

* If there is a transaction involving a small in 2012, expects the deal to be done at a handsome price, said managing director of CB Richard Ellis Malaysia, Allan Soo.

THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)

* Some 1.5 billion ringgit ($493.02 million) will be channelled from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to finance the special funding scheme for the sale of houses in public housing programmes in Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territories and Urban Well-being Minister Raja Nong Chik Raja Zainal Abidin said.

* Century Logistics Holdings Bhd has warned that fourth-quarter net profit would be below the previous quarter's 9.0 million ringgit ($2.96 million), as the cessation of three floating storage units operating in Pasir Gudang, Johor, continues to affect its ship-to-ship oil transfer operations, managing director Steven Teow said.

THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)

* The Perluasan Sistem Pengurusan Sekolah (SPS), or school management system project, which The Media Shoppe Bhd and Theta Edge Bhd are jointly proposing to the government, is estimated to be worth around 350 million ringgit ($115.04 million), a source said.

THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)

* Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) monetary policy meeting on Tuesday could set the underlying trend for Bursa Malaysia over the next few months as news of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and the return of investors post-Chinese New Year holidays should support mild gains for the index in the near term, market watchers said.

* TNT Malaysia, a subsidiary of Dutch logistics group TNT Express, is confident of continuing its double-digit revenue growth this year with new and existing businesses, despite concerns of an economic slowdown, its managing director SC Chong said.

($1 = 3.0415 Malaysian ringgits)