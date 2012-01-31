Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* Malaysian car-theft syndicates have extended their
tentacles to Europe and Africa while continuing to feed the
insatiable demand in South-East Asia - and they are doing it in
double-quick time, Federal CID director Mohd Bakri Zinin said.
* Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) chief executive
officer Che Khalib Mohd Noh will be calling it quits when his
contract expires in June this year after heading the national
utility for the past seven years.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* The independent-minded Menteri Besar (chief minister) of
Kedah, Azizan Abdul Razak, will have to justify his
controversial executive decision before the same panel which
sacked Hasan Ali of Selangor on Jan 8, a top party leader said
on Monday.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* Public Bank Bhd recorded an all-time high net
profit of 3.48 billion ringgit ($1.14 billion) last year, which
is 14.3 percent more than the 3.05 billion ringgit ($997.55
million) recorded in 2010, thanks to higher income from its
Islamic banking business, the chairman Teh Hong Piow said.
* DRB-Hicom Bhd, the country's biggest automotive
company by sales, is understood to have hosted two Volkswagen AG
group directors last Thursday, a source said.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* Genetically-modified mosquitoes will only be released in
populated areas after the Health Ministry can satisfy all safety
concerns, Health Minister Liow Tiong Lai said.
* MASkargo Sdn Bhd, which received its third Airbus
A330-200F on Monday, is targeting 2.4 billion ringgit ($784.96
million) in revenue for the financial year ending December 31,
2012, driven by increased trade in intra-Asian markets, its
acting chief executive officer Mohd Yunus Idris said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* The potentially huge contracts spin-off from the 7.07
billion ringgit ($2.31 billion) West Coast Expressway project
has spearheaded IJM Corp Bhd into the spotlight, a
market observer said.
* The Securities Commission's (SC) task force and its senior
management recommended that Sime Darby Bhd trigger the
mandatory offer obligation for the remaining shares in Eastern &
Oriental Bhd.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Wah Seong Corp Bhd is confident of securing at
least 1.5 billion ringgit ($490.60 million) of its current
tenderbook of 4.9 billion ringgit ($1.60 billion), mostly in
international oil and gas service projects as the market gains
momentum on the back of rising demand, the pipe-coating and
industrial engineering service provider's deputy managing
director Giancarlo Maccagno said.
* One in four finance professionals in Malaysia feel that
the overall trend in the global economy is getting worse,
according to a global survey led by an accounting outfit.
($1 = 3.0575 Malaysian ringgits)