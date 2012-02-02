Following are the main stories in Malaysian newspapers. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
THE STAR (www.thestar.com.my)
* A proposal to have guidelines for Internet advertising has
been deemed a redundant exercise by website owners who say they
are already doing their own vetting to ensure that nothing
misleading is put out, said chairman of special committee set up
by the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry,
Zuraidi Ishak.
* Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) and Petroliam Nasional
Bhd (Petronas) are investing 2 billion ringgit
($657.46 million) in a 300 MW gas plant and liquefied natural
gas (LNG) terminal in Sabah, TNB chief executive officer Che
Khalib Mohd Noh said.
NEW STRAITS TIMES (www.nst.com.my)
* Eight foreigners drowned in Malaysian waters on Wednesday
while attempting to sneak into Australia to seek greener
pastures, District police chief Che Mahazan Che Aik said.
BUSINESS TIMES (www.btimes.com.my)
* The 7.07 billion ringgit ($2.32 billion) West Coast
Expressway project awarded by the government to Kumpulan
Europlus Bhd (KEuro) is no "sweetheart deal" a source
said.
* A control Berjaya Group, Vincent Tan Chee Yioun's personal
wealth could increase by as much as $500 million (1.52 billion
ringgit) this year, thanks to the initial public offer of
Facebook Inc, the world's largest social networking service
company.
THE SUN (www.thesundaily.my/)
* The Sungai Besi Airport will not be closed so soon after
all, as its two main users, the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF)
and the Police Air Wing, have won a reprieve, sources said.
* Carotech Bhd announced a regularisation plan
involving a proposed 20-into-I capital reduction and a fund
raising exercise comprising a rights issue and a private
placement to remove it from the list of Guidance Note 3 (GN3)
status' companies, Carotech Bhd said.
THE EDGE FINANCIAL DAILY (www.theedgemalaysia.com)
* The High Court has disallowed an application by Tajudin
Ramli, the former major shareholder of Malaysian Airline System
Bhd (MAS), to adjourn all cases involving him and
various parties to facilitate an "out of court" settlement.
THE MALAYSIAN RESERVE (www.themalaysianreserve.com.my)
* Social Security Organisation (Socso), with some 80 percent
of its total funds already invested in government-related bonds,
expects to receive 2.1 billion ringgit ($690.34 million) this
year but has no plans to invest in debt securities in the near
future as the organisation is not under pressure to make
returns, chief executive officer/director general K Selvarajah
said.
($1 = 3.0420 Malaysian ringgits)